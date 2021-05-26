 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THOMURE MAKES STATE TECH HONOR ROLL
0 comments

THOMURE MAKES STATE TECH HONOR ROLL

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
THOMURE MAKES STATE TECH HONOR ROLL
Courtesy of State Technical College

William Thomure of Farmington made the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester at State Technical College of Missouri. To be placed on the dean’s list, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.

Congratulations!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This device was invented in the mid-1850 and is still widely used today...but mostly outside of the United States. Do you know what it is call…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News