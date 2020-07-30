Three bids to contract plant submitted to councilmen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 7, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

Three construction firms bid yesterday for the building of the outfall sewer and sewage treatment plant for which residents of Farmington voted a $250,000 bond issue Feb. 7. The Board of Aldermen was to meet last night to accept one of the bids or to reject them all.

Two of the firms bid on the construction of both the outfall sewer — to extend the present main sewer line from the present city disposal plant to the new location about ½ mile east of the city limits — and the sewage treatment plant itself; while the third firm bid only on the construction of the outfall sewer.

With City Attorney J.O. Swink reading the bids to about 25 engineers and representatives of construction firms who were present along with the Board of Aldermen and Mayor J.C. Morris, the Lippert Bros, Inc. of Oklahoma City bid $29,112.50 on construction of the outfall sewer. It’s bid for construction of the treatment plant was $210,320, including a special spiral clarifier unit, for a total of $239,000, in round figures. This company would accept the contract only if it obtained permit to construct both items.

The Caruthers Construction Co., of Paulo, Kansas, bid $230,820 for the sewage plant.