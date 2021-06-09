Three cats at Farmington pound need homes

Three cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1 to 2 years old. It was picked up in the 1800 block of Black Oak Drive and urgently needs adoption now.

Cat, gender unknown, is suitable for a barn home wild. It was picked up in the 1800 block of Black Oak. It urgently needs adoption now.

Male cat is 3 years and wild. He was picked up in the 1800 block of Woodland Trail.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington pound. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0