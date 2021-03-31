Three dogs, four cats looking for loving families

Three dogs and four cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Female pit bull mix was picked up on Stono Mountain Drive dragging a pink leash.

• Male shepherd mix was found in Engler Park.

• Male pit bull mix named “Blue” is 4 years old and loves people. He gets along with other dogs, but other male dogs sometimes make him nervous. Blue was surrendered to animal control by his owners and is looking for a new forever home.

• Friendly male cat was picked up in the 200 block of Oak Street and is available now for adoption.

• Male cat was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton Street and is available now for adoption.

• Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and skittish, but the animal control officer thinks he will “turn friendly.” He was picked up in the 200 block of Oak Street and is available now for adoption.

• Cat, gender unknown, is not particularly friendly but may eventually calm down. It could possibly make a good barn cat. The cat was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and will be available for adoption Thursday.