Three dogs, four cats seek their forever homes
Three dogs, four cats seek their forever homes

Three dogs and four cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Female pit bull mix was picked up dragging a pink leash on Stono Mountain Road.

• Male shepherd mix was found at Engler Park.

• Four-year-old male pit bull mix named “Blue” loves people. He gets along with other dogs, but male dogs sometimes make him nervous. Blue was surrendered to animal control by his owners and is looking for a new forever home.

• Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and skittish. The animal control officer thinks the cat will turn friendly. It was picked up in the 200 block of Oak Street and is available now for adoption.

• Young adult cat, gender unknown, is not friendly at this time, but may turn. The cat was picked up in the 500 block of Maple St. and is available now for adoption.

• Male adult cat is not friendly. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton and will be available for adoption Tuesday.

• Adult cat is very upset. It was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and will be available for adoption Wednesday.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

