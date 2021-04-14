Three dogs, four cats urgently need loving homes

Three dogs and four cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Female pit bull mix was picked up dragging a pink leash on Stono Mountain Road.

• Male shepherd mix was found at Engler Park.

• Four-year-old male pit bull mix named “Blue” loves people. He gets along with other dogs, but male dogs sometimes make him nervous. Blue was surrendered to animal control by his owners and is looking for a new forever home.

• Young adult cat, gender unknown, may need a barn home. The cat was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street. Adoption urgently needed now!

• Male cat needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton. Adoption urgently needed now!

• Cat is very upset in the pound. It was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street. Adoption is urgently needed now!

• Female cat is friendly. She was owner surrendered and adoption is urgently needed now!

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0