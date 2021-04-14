 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three dogs, four cats urgently need loving homes
0 comments

Three dogs, four cats urgently need loving homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three dogs and four cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Female pit bull mix was picked up dragging a pink leash on Stono Mountain Road.

• Male shepherd mix was found at Engler Park.

• Four-year-old male pit bull mix named “Blue” loves people. He gets along with other dogs, but male dogs sometimes make him nervous. Blue was surrendered to animal control by his owners and is looking for a new forever home.

• Young adult cat, gender unknown, may need a barn home. The cat was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street. Adoption urgently needed now!

• Male cat needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton. Adoption urgently needed now!

• Cat is very upset in the pound. It was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street. Adoption is urgently needed now!

• Female cat is friendly. She was owner surrendered and adoption is urgently needed now!

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
LeRoy's precious memories
News

LeRoy's precious memories

One of the few left of a vanishing breed, LeRoy Wade is a Navy World War II veteran who has spent his whole life in Farmington watching it cha…

+5
A different kind of museum
News

A different kind of museum

A Farmington man with a unique eye for the unusual, along with the talent to match, is taking the first steps in fulfilling his long-time drea…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This week's Take a Guess is an antique version of a device still used by people installing a certain something in the home. Do you know what i…

LOCALS ATTEND TRAINING SEMINAR
News

LOCALS ATTEND TRAINING SEMINAR

Personal Enrichment Programs, a staff training seminar and consultation company based in Sikeston, Missouri, recently presented 60 participant…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News