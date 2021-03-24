Three dogs, three cats seek forever homes

Three dogs and three cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Male Husky, approximately a year old, is a friendly and active pup.

• Sweet female Lab was picked up on Hillside Drive in Farmington.

• Male mixed breed dog was picked up on US 67.

• Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. The animal is wild and may need a barn home.

• Male cat is 1-2 years old and friendly.

• Friendly young adult male cat was picked up in the 200 block of Oak Street.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

