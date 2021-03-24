 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three dogs, three cats seek forever homes
0 comments

Three dogs, three cats seek forever homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three dogs and three cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Male Husky, approximately a year old, is a friendly and active pup.

• Sweet female Lab was picked up on Hillside Drive in Farmington.

• Male mixed breed dog was picked up on US 67.

• Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. The animal is wild and may need a barn home.

• Male cat is 1-2 years old and friendly.

• Friendly young adult male cat was picked up in the 200 block of Oak Street.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
A keen eye for design
News

A keen eye for design

  • Updated

It’s been a long, winding road from Sinsheim, Germany to Farmington, Missouri for Klaus-Dieter Rausch — and he has spent his career designing …

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a gadget some people use to make one of their favorite dishes at home. Do you know what it is? If you do, send an …

+6
Back from the brink of death
News

Back from the brink of death

  • Updated

A Farmington man who came to the very brink of losing his life from a severe case of COVID-19 is not only making a miraculous physical recover…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News