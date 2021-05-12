 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Farmington cats seek forever homes
0 comments

Three Farmington cats seek forever homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. It is very scared but allows petting. Urgently needs a home now!

• Female cat is 1-2 years old. She is very scared but allows petting. She urgently needs a home now!

• Female cat may need barn home. She is available now for adoption.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This interesting collection of various sized plastic disks and oblong guides became quite popular for a period of time back in the 1960s. Do y…

ST. PAUL HOLDS 25TH ANNUAL AUCTION
News

ST. PAUL HOLDS 25TH ANNUAL AUCTION

Around 300 guests take part in Saturday's 25th Annual Auction held at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington. This year’s theme was “Kentucky …

FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL SWORN IN
News

FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL SWORN IN

Several weeks following the April 6 municipal election, Mayor Larry Forsythe and five members of the city council were sworn-in for another te…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News