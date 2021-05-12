Three Farmington cats seek forever homes

Three cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. It is very scared but allows petting. Urgently needs a home now!

• Female cat is 1-2 years old. She is very scared but allows petting. She urgently needs a home now!

• Female cat may need barn home. She is available now for adoption.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

