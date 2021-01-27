Three Farmington students cited at state university

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 29, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press

Twelve students from St. Francois County — three of whom are from Farmington — were among those at the University of Missouri who were cited for outstanding achievements in scholarship or special service at the recent fourth Honors Convocation held at Columbia.

Among the students from St. Francois County cited were these from Farmington:

Robert Dean Lewis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Lewis, 203 Boyce, Sigma Delta Chi (Professional Journalism society for men).

Nelson Lee Stone, son of Mr. and Mrs. Orville J. Stone, Route One, Honor Student in Agriculture.

David Kent Toalson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe M. Toalson, 710 Perrine, Honor Student in Arts and Science, Rhodes Clay Scholarship. Phi Eta Sigma (Freshmen men’s honor society).

Other St. Francois countians honored: William G. Rueble of Bismarck; Lloyd Gastineau, Gerald F. Gidley, Lules L. Moore and Lois Taylor of Bonne Terre; Thomas D. Hayden of Desloge; William S. Morice of Elvins; Benny W. Hensley and Nella Rose King of Flat River.