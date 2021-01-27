Three Farmington students cited at state university

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 29, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press
Twelve students from St. Francois County — three of whom are from Farmington — were among those at the University of Missouri who were cited for outstanding achievements in scholarship or special service at the recent fourth Honors Convocation held at Columbia.
Among the students from St. Francois County cited were these from Farmington:
Robert Dean Lewis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Lewis, 203 Boyce, Sigma Delta Chi (Professional Journalism society for men).
Nelson Lee Stone, son of Mr. and Mrs. Orville J. Stone, Route One, Honor Student in Agriculture.
David Kent Toalson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe M. Toalson, 710 Perrine, Honor Student in Arts and Science, Rhodes Clay Scholarship. Phi Eta Sigma (Freshmen men’s honor society).
Other St. Francois countians honored: William G. Rueble of Bismarck; Lloyd Gastineau, Gerald F. Gidley, Lules L. Moore and Lois Taylor of Bonne Terre; Thomas D. Hayden of Desloge; William S. Morice of Elvins; Benny W. Hensley and Nella Rose King of Flat River.
The Honors Convocation is a public ceremony recognizing students who have during the preceding school year been elected to scholarship, professional service, and departmental honor societies; those who have attained their Deans’ Honor List ranking for high grade averages; and winners of other scholarship, fellowship, and graduate achievement awards.
Dr. Merle Curti, professor of history at the University of Wisconsin and Pulitzer Prize winner for his book on American History, spoke on “America in the Eyes of the World,” at the Convocation.
Dr. Curti was introduced by Tom Laco, president of the Student Government Association and the honor students were recognized by Frank Sallee, vice-president of the SGA. Dr. Charlotte Wells, associate professor of speech at the university, read names of honors students, and music for the occasion was furnished by the University Symphony Orchestra with Prof. George C. Wilson conducting, the Men’s Glee Club under direction of Prof. R. Oscar Clymer, and the University String Quartet.