Three men escape from St. Francois County jail

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 31, 1942, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Three experienced jailbreakers earned a short-lived period of freedom before they were picked up by an Illinois Sheriff Monday at noon after having escaped from the Farmington jail sometime Saturday night. The men, lodged in the local jail for the past four months, made the escape by digging an eighteen-foot tunnel under the jail and probably spent more hours digging than they enjoyed of freedom for their efforts.

The three prisoners are Harry L. Miles, 45, who was arrested by state highway patrolmen about four months ago the morning following the burglary of the Gift Chest Jewelry at Flat River. Miles wrecked his car near Imperial and had the stolen jewelry with him when picked up. He had previously escaped from the Missouri State Penitentiary. Charles E. Colson, 24, formerly of the lead belt, and Wilbur August Larsen Jr., 29. The latter two escaped from the Bowie, Texas, jail several months ago and were later arrested in this county in connection with the robbery of the Lee’s Market at Flat River.

The men’s escape was first noticed by Sheriff Arthur Miller about seven o’clock Sunday morning when he took breakfast to the prisoners. He had seen nothing out of the way at one o’clock the previous night when he took breakfast to the prisoners. He had seen nothing out of the way at one o’clock the previous night when he opened the jail to admit a prisoner brought in by another officer. Sheriff Miller stated that he believed the men made their escape shortly after.

The escape artists walked a distance of several blocks to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Lyman DeBoard, whose car was parked in front of the house. Despite the fact that the car was locked, they managed to wire around the lock and drive it off. Its loss was not discovered until Sunday morning.

Monday afternoon, a farmer living near Carlinville, Ill., saw the three men washing their faces at a well in a country churchyard. He became suspicious of them and notified the sheriff, Clarence Rasor, who rushed to the scene and arrested the men without any gunplay. The sheriff had read St. Louis papers telling of the escape, and when he accused the men of being the escaped jailbirds, they readily admitted their identity.

The escape from the jail involved a great deal of planning and work. The men had torn aside a piece of iron flooring in the cage at the center of the first floor of the jail. With a couple of crude tools made of pieces of an iron cot, they had dug a rather large hole to a depth of some four or five feet. From that point, they headed a small tunnel north towards Liberty St.

At a point near the foundation of the jail, they turned downward to a depth of seven feet and then came straight up and outside of the jail walls. A huge amount of dirt was removed in a small bucket and had been hidden beneath the lower bunks in the various cells. The dirt was screened from view by overhanging blankets. None was left lying on the floor to attract attention.

The diggers even used one set of clothing while at their work, changing back into clean clothes when their work came to a halt just before daybreak each morning. Other prisoners undoubtedly knew of the escape attempt but were probably afraid to notify the officers.

The workers were so thorough in their job that they had even arranged an extension light wire running into the tunnel. It had been made of electrical wiring taken from other outlets in the jail.

Since the jailbreak, many persons have visited the scene and are loud in their expressions that the jail is a disgrace to the community and should be replaced by a more sanitary and escape-proof building. Temporary repairs are being made.