Three pound pups, 14 cats need good homes this week

Two dogs and seven cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog and cat at the Park Hills Pound; two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Male mixed breed dog is approximately 6-9 months old and still just a pup.

Male mixed breed dog with sweet puppy dog eyes was found running on Highway 221.

Friendly young female cat is available now for adoption.

Friendly female cat is 9 months old. She was picked up in the 100 block of Westmount and will be available for adoption Monday.

Friendly 4-month-old cat, gender unknown, was picked up in the 100 block of Westmount and will be available for adoption Monday.

Friendly cat, gender unknown, is about 4 months old. She was picked up in the 100 block of Westmount and will be available for adoption Monday.