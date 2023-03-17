Three dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Male “bully” mix is approximately 3 years old and weighs an estimated 45 pounds. He is described by the animal control officer as strong, smart, and sweet! He gets along well with other dogs, but unsure about cats.

Male lab mix was picked up as a stray. He is hoping to be reunited with his owners or find a loving forever home.

Male, mixed breed was picked up on Yale Street in Farmington. He has been in the pound since late February and is anxiously awaiting a forever home.

Farmington Animal Control is located at 1650 Vargo Road (inside the city water treatment plant) Hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, contact the animal control officer at 573-631-9521

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.