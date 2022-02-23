Three pound pups, nine cats seeking forever homes

Three dogs and three cats at the Park Hills Pound; two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female Beagle is approximately 4 years old. This sweet little girl gets along well with people and other dogs. She is available now for adoption.

Male shepherd mix named Diesel is approximately a year old, neutered, up to date on his shots, and housebroken. He gets along well with cats and other dogs. Diesel is very smart and knows several commands. He is available now for adoption.

Friendly male mixed breed dog is a handsome boy, gets along well with other dogs, and available now for adoption.

Male 9-month-old cat is available now for adoption.

A marginally friendly female cat is a year old and available now for adoption.

Friendly female cat is 9 months old and available now for adoption.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-366-8257

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

A 1-year-old cat, gender unknown, is friendly when not caged. It is available now for adoption.

A friendly 1- to 2-year-old cat, gender unknown, is available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old. She is negative for FIV/FeLV and available now for adoption.

Hissy, not happy, cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old, and available now for adoption.

Two friendly 12-week-old cats, genders unknown, are available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

