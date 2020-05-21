Three selected for Sophomore Pilgrimage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, April 7, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Once again, the time is drawing near for the Annual Sophomore Pilgrimage to Jefferson City sponsored by the Missouri Federation of Women’s Clubs. This year the following sophomores have been selected to make this Pilgrimage: Charles Von Fange, from the Farmington High School, Donald Chaplin, from the Doe Run High School, and Thomas Wofmeyer from St. Joseph High School in Farmington. These three sophomores are sponsored respectively by the Fortnightly Club, The Junior League and The Monday Club, all of Farmington.

Selection of the sophomores to make the trip is made through the faculty of the various schools and selection is based on these points: Honor, Courage, Citizenship, Scholarship, Leadership and Service. The student must be considered a good citizen in relation to teachers, other students and school activities. It is quite an honor for a student to be selected according to these requirements by his school faculty, and the Farmington Federated Clubs are honored to be a part in this activity of the Missouri Federation.