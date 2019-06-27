{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
File photo

This week's Throwback Thursday photo comes from the June 21, 1979 issue of the Farmington Evening Press.

The original caption reads:

Going Up —Work is progressing on the complete remodeling of the Derby Station owned by Cooper Oil Co. on Karsch Boulevard. The station will feature 24-pump service. Bill Cooper, president of the company, stated that they figured now is a good time to do the work, while the highway is torn up anyway.

