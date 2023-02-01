Thurman, Shinn & Company, CPAs announces new firm name, promotion

Lee Thurman and Greg Shinn of Thurman, Shinn and Company, CPAs have announced their firm’s new name, Thurman, Shinn & Schweiss, CPAs.

“While Adam Schweiss has been a key partner in the firm for the past seven years, adding his name to the firm is a momentous occasion for both him personally and the firm as well,” Shinn said.

Schweiss joined the firm in the fall of 2010 and was promoted to partner in 2015. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Missouri-Columbia, in May of 2007, with a Master’s of Accountancy and obtained his CPA immediately thereafter.

Prior to joining Thurman, Shinn & Company, Schweiss began his public accounting career at Rubin Brown, LLP, a large, regional firm in St. Louis where he reportedly developed a strong tax background. he now specializes in financial reporting, individual, corporate and trust/estate taxation.

Thurman said, “Over the past 12 years, I have observed Adam’s career mature from a young man into a seasoned professional. His extensive tax background and his meticulous nature have served our clients well.”

The Farmington CPA firm also announced the promotion of Kelly Casada from senior accountant to manager. Casada joined the firm in 2012 and has more than 34 years accounting experience, with 28 of them spent in public accounting.

“Kelly has been a great asset to our firm,” Schweiss said. “The clients she works with have great respect for her. She is extremely loyal and one of the kindest people I know. Not only does she have a vast knowledge in public accounting and tax law, she also has years of history with our clients which makes them feel at ease and cared for.”

Thurman said, “The success and growth of the firm are attributed to many factors including our commitment to excellence in client services, our diverse expertise in all areas of tax and accounting, and our commitment to hire and develop the best professional talent in this region. We are thankful to the clients we have served over the past 21 years. We are proud of our history and more than ever, we are excited for our future.”

Shinn said, “While our firm name is changing, our highly personalized approach to our clients will not. Each client will continue to enjoy the outstanding services provided by our current team of CPAs, managers, and staff.”