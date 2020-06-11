Time to laugh again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nate Barron, a St. Francois County resident, stand-up comic and comedy show producer, believes it’s time for people to laugh again. So, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic put everybody's life on hold back in March, he’s got a Comedy Night planned for Saturday, June 27 at AMVETS Post 113, off Highway 221 at 3756 Pimville Road.

Barron explained that the show had initially been set for a much earlier date.

“We originally had the show scheduled for May 9th,” he said. “The day we went into quarantine and they announced that everything was closed, that was the day we decided on May 9th. I said, ‘We’ll just kind of see where we go from there. Obviously, that didn’t happen, so after they lifted the quarantine, I reached out to AMVETS and said, ‘Hey, we need to talk about rescheduling.’

While Barron and the AMVETS were anxious to get the show on the calendar, they had to make sure the time was right.

“We didn’t want to go too close because we wanted to be safe and responsible, but this is far enough out that people will feel safe and it will be comfortable. Stand-up is perfect for this kind of thing. It’s not like anybody’s going to be in a mosh pit dancing. You can sit people away from each other and at the same time laugh. We need a laugh because things are sad right now.