 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TINSLEY NAMED HEARTLAND HERO
0 comments

TINSLEY NAMED HEARTLAND HERO

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TINSLEY NAMED HEARTLAND HERO
Mark Marberry

Truman Learning Center Principal Kim Johnson awards Brittany Tinsley the Heartland Hero Award at a recent meeting of the Farmington R-7 Board of Education.

Congratulations Brittany!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FARMINGTON OFFICER SWORN IN
News

FARMINGTON OFFICER SWORN IN

Farmington City Clerk Ashley Bischoff administers the oath of office to Michael Petterson. The Naperville/Plainfield, Illinois, native was swo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News