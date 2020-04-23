To-go liquor sales boost profits of Farmington eateries

• The licensee must provide the customer with a dated receipt for the alcohol beverage(s); and

• The sealed alcohol container must either be placed in a one-time-use, tamperproof, transparent bag which must be securely sealed;

• Or the container opening must be sealed with tamperproof tape.

The change does not allow liquor licensees to sell mixed drinks in "to-go" plastic or styrofoam cups with straws or loose covers.

Area businesses like ColJac Artisan Cafe in Farmington — also home to Redemption Pizza — have seen the opportunity to try new things with their operations.

"One thing I initially thought when they first announced [the waiving of restrictions] is that they should do this all the time," said ColJac Cafe and Redemption Pizza owner Jacob Goff. "It's great for us because we can do coffee with, like, Bailey's in it. People love Irish coffee and things like that.

"We've definitely had people asking about it already," he added.

With the success that businesses have had in the short time since the restrictions were waived, many might wonder if the ATC will make it a permanent sales practice permitted in the state.