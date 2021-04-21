Top causes of 2021 highway deaths released

Speed and a lack of seat belt use aren’t the only concerns. The number of fatalities under the age of 21 has increased by 58% during the first quarter. Likewise, 19 pedestrians have been killed so far in Missouri traffic crashes. In 2020, a record number of pedestrians (127) were killed in Missouri, with impairment and distraction being two of the most common factors in these crashes. Thus far in 2021, 20 people have been killed in impaired driving crashes while another 12 people have been killed as the result of a distracted driver.

“These are all choices we each get to make every day,” said Nelson. “It’s really not complicated. If we all choose to buckle up, put our phones down, drive sober, and drive an appropriate speed, the vast majority of these tragedies will not occur.”