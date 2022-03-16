Tornado strikes near Farmington, causes damage

This story originally appeared in the Friday, March 20, 1952, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

A tornado swept through the southern part of St. Francois County late Tuesday afternoon causing widespread damage to homes, barns and other structures, as well as trees, power cables and telephone lines. One woman was hurt. The funnel-shaped twister struck savagely in the Doe Run area southwest of Farmington and swept northeasterly toward Farmington, passing just about one mile south of the community, and continued east and on into Ste. Genevieve County.

Damage in the Doe Run area was reported to have centered about the Hildebrecht School south of Doe Run. A roof was reported near the Hildebrecht School and a number of sheds and barns were demolished in that neighborhood.

Mrs. Mary Barnhart, an elderly woman who lived on Highway 61 south of Farmington, was injured when the twister demolished her small two-room frame house. Mrs. Barnhart, an employee of State Hospital No. 4 was taken to the Medical Arts Building in Farmington but — because the lights were off in the community, making it difficult for the doctors to work — she was then taken to the Bonne Terre Hospital for treatment. The seriousness of Mrs. Barnhart’s injuries were not known immediately. However, Mrs. Robert Rickus, 618 Parkside Place, Farmington — a daughter of Mrs. Barnhart — said that Mrs. Barnhart had complained of pains in her back following the tornado. Mrs. Rickus reported that Mrs. Barnhart had been able to walk over to a neighbor’s house after her house had been blown away.

Mrs. Barnhart, a 58-year-old widow who lived alone, said she heard a roaring noise and stepped out on her back porch to investigate. Just as she stepped out on her porch she saw her chicken house go sailing through the air and a few seconds later her house was swept from its concrete block foundation and demolished completely — completely leveled — the debris being strewn over the hillside back of her place. Since she was on her back porch, apparently the twister picked up her house and lifted it over her head and how she could have escaped instant death is a mystery. She was able to make her way to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lyman Hibner next door and was taken to Farmington for medical treatment and later to the Bonne Terre Hospital.

It was reported from the Bonne Terre Hospital Wednesday morning that Mrs. Barnhart had no broken bones but was considerably bruised in several places about her body.

The Barnhart residence was situated three houses north of the Blue Diamond Café on the east side of Highway 61. This is about one mile south of the intersection of Highways 61-67 and 32 at Ozark Village. Mr. Elmer Chatman, who operates the Blue Diamond Café near which the twister struck, said he saw the funnel-shaped cloud just about the time it crossed the highway going east. Mr. Chatman said he saw several large trees and telephone lines blown over and watched the twister as it continued on its way. However, he said he didn’t know the Barnhart house had been demolished until a few minutes later.

A number of other homes near that of Mrs. Barnhart were also damaged. The residence of George Hopkins was damaged considerably. The home of Charles Penberthy was considerably damaged, as well as Mr. Penberthy’s car parked nearby. A limb from an uprooted tree damaged the Penberthy car. Many houses had glass windows panes blown out when the tornado struck. Some damage was reported at the Sprott Nursing Home on the west side of the highway also.

The tornado struck about 5:25 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, the time being fixed by a number of electric clocks which stopped at that time. The Farmington municipal lighting system was off about an hour while linemen were repairing the damaged wires. Lights in adjacent rural areas were off for considerably longer.

Damage was reported to a number of homes and barns on Highway H south of Farmington also. John Gegg of Route One lost between 600 and 1000 bales of hay when the twister hit his barn.

As the tornado continued after hitting the Barnhart house it caused a great amount of property damage to farm homes and barns and livestock along Highway 32 east of Farmington. Two barns were reported demolished near Wolf Creek.

The next report of damage by this tornado was Evansville, Ill., where it struck about 6:30 p.m. Evansville is northeast of Farmington and in the general direction in which the tornado was headed when it left the Farmington area.

One home was demolished and several others damaged in Evansville, a town of about 800 population. Wind and rain damage, which it was estimated would run into “thousands of dollars,” was inflicted at the International Shoe Company plant there.

C.J. Hovey, superintendent of the shoe plant, said the funnel-like cloud, dipping intermittently t to the ground, cut across the southeast corner of the town. When last seen it was headed northeast away from Evansville, he said. Electric power was shut off in the town.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0