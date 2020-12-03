 Skip to main content
Tours, tree lighting planned at Governor's Mansion
A 40-foot Norway spruce donated by Desloge resident Doris Baker will be the center of attention at 6 p.m. Friday when Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson take part in the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Missouri Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City.

 Missouri Department of Conservation

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson cordially invite the public to attend this year’s Candlelight Tours and annual tree lighting ceremony being held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.

Tours will also be available from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Gov. Parson and First Lady Parson will light the 2020 Mansion Christmas tree at 6 p.m. Friday. The tree is a 40-foot Norway spruce donated by Doris Baker of Desloge. She decided to donate her tree because it became too large for her yard.

The Candlelight Tours will begin immediately following the tree lighting. Due to COVID-19, this year's Candlelight Tours have moved to a time-ticketed reservation system to allow for responsible social distancing. Reservations can be made here through the Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.

Tickets will be sent via email once a reservation is made. Guests will need to present their tickets upon entering the Mansion.

The doors will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday and again from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday the following week. During the tours, visitors will be able to walk through the festively decorated ground floor of the mansion.

The Candlelight Tours are free and open to the public. Visitors will enter through the Madison Street gate.

