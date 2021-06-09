Trail of Tears program Wednesday

The Missouri Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association is inviting the public to bring a lawn chair and attend a program taking place Wednesday June 9 at Farmington's Long Park to honor the 2021 Bicentennial of the State of Missouri and St. Francois County.
The state of Missouri turns 200 years old Aug. 10, offering the public an opportunity to reflect on what Missouri has become, how it got here and the different ways communities have contributed to the development of the state. In addition to the state celebrating its bicentennial, St. Francois County turns 200 years old Dec. 19.
A ceremony for the National Park Service Trail of Tears National Historic Trail begins at 5 p.m. at the gazebo in Farmington's Long Park. Bluegrass music performed by the regional band, Don’t Call Us Late for Dinner, plays from 4 to 5 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m. The band is made up of musicians Mike Taggart, Rick Taggart, Larry Daniels, Chad White and Farmington resident Mark Vaccaro.
Speaking at the program will be Deloris Gray Wood, president of the Missouri Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association and the Partnership for the National Trail System Trails Leaders Council; St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher; Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe; Missouri State Rep. Dale Wright; and Donna Hickman, of US Representative Jason Smith's office.
Others participating in the program are Missouri Chapter Trail of Tears members Rocky Miller, a former Missouri state representative and Cherokee citizen; Roderick Becker, Cherokee citizen; Brick Autry, Battle of Pilot Knob interpreter and Creek citizen; and Denise Dowling, Trail of Tears State Park superintendent.
The 2021 Remember the Removal Cherokee Bike Riders will also be introduced.
In addition, the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold tours of the Long House from 5 to 7 p.m. The tours will be led by Nancy Cozean and Karen Kleinberg, president of Farmington's GFWC Monday Club.
While Wednesday afternoon's event will be a time of celebration, the Trail of Tears marks one of the darkest periods in the nation's history.
Due to the 1830 Indian Removal Act signed by President Andrew Jackson, many tribes were forced to relocate west to Indian Territory, known today as Oklahoma. In the fall of 1837, Lieutenant B. B. Cannon escorted 365 Cherokees across St. Francois County. The route he took later became known as the Northern Route and is designated as the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.
The Northern Route begins at Trail of Tears State Park near Jackson, Missouri, and then continues northwest to Farmington, Belleview, Caledonia, Huzzah, Steelville, St. James and Rolla. It then turns southwest through Waynesville, Strafford, Springfield, Delaware Town, Cassville, and on to Pea Ridge National Battlefield in Arkansas.
Peter Hildebrand left the Northern Route in Jackson, establishing the Hildebrand Route. The Hildebrand Detachment went through Jackson, Fredericktown, Ironton, Hartville and connected back to the Northern Route at Strafford. John Benge took a route starting at Columbus, Kentucky, crossing the Mississippi River to Belmont, then up to Jackson and down to Doniphan.
John Drew took the Water Route that was established earlier. The other Cherokees, who volunteered to remove, were part of the group that was divided into three parts in 1837. Lt. Cannon’s Detachment was one of the three parts.
Conductors of Detachments leaving on their own were Hair Conrad, Elijah Hicks, Jesse Bushyhead, Situwakee, Old Field, Moses Daniel, J. D. Wofford, James Brown, George Hicks, and Richard Taylor who walked across St. Francois County in 1838-1839.
The National Park Service's Trail of Tears National Historic Trail comes into St. Francois County on Old Jackson Road into Farmington.
From Farmington, there is a new trail alignment being updated by the NPS Trails office in Santa Fe, New Mexico, that goes from Farmington to Belleview in Iron County up to Caledonia in Washington County.
Nearly 12,000 Cherokee passed through this area on the Old Jackson Road into Farmington. Built in 1833, the historic Long House served as a silent witness to all of the Cherokee who walked by on their long journey.
In addition to the dedication program, Trail of Tears chapter members will be available for guidance with genealogy research from 10 to 2 p.m., at the Long House. Those interested are asked to bring any information they have related to their Cherokee ancestors.
Also, additional activities will be held at 3 p.m. led by members of the local Highways of History Planning Committee.
All of the day's events are free and open to the public. Social distancing guidelines are recommended.
For information on the Historic Long House, call Karen Kleinberg, president, GFWC Monday Club of Farmington at 573-756-3570 or 573-701-7913. For information on the event, call Deloris Gray Wood at 573-729-2545.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com