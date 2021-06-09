Trail of Tears program Wednesday

John Drew took the Water Route that was established earlier. The other Cherokees, who volunteered to remove, were part of the group that was divided into three parts in 1837. Lt. Cannon’s Detachment was one of the three parts.

Conductors of Detachments leaving on their own were Hair Conrad, Elijah Hicks, Jesse Bushyhead, Situwakee, Old Field, Moses Daniel, J. D. Wofford, James Brown, George Hicks, and Richard Taylor who walked across St. Francois County in 1838-1839.

The National Park Service's Trail of Tears National Historic Trail comes into St. Francois County on Old Jackson Road into Farmington.

From Farmington, there is a new trail alignment being updated by the NPS Trails office in Santa Fe, New Mexico, that goes from Farmington to Belleview in Iron County up to Caledonia in Washington County.

Nearly 12,000 Cherokee passed through this area on the Old Jackson Road into Farmington. Built in 1833, the historic Long House served as a silent witness to all of the Cherokee who walked by on their long journey.

In addition to the dedication program, Trail of Tears chapter members will be available for guidance with genealogy research from 10 to 2 p.m., at the Long House. Those interested are asked to bring any information they have related to their Cherokee ancestors.