Training school location between Farmington, Bonne Terre

This article originally appeared in the Friday, May 30, 1942 issue of The Press. – Editor

No decision has yet been made regarding the location of the proposed government sponsored NYA training school and factory, although the field has been definitely narrowed to a choice between Farmington Bonne Terre.

NYA officials, including Ed Conlan, district head from Cape Girardeau; Mr. Robinson, state supervisor from Jefferson City; and a regional supervisor from Denver, Colorado, were in Farmington last Thursday evening looking over possible sites. They thought it possible that the grounds at the ballpark might be too small but were very favorably impressed with other advantages of the location. It was brought out that additional ground adjacent to this location might be secured should it be needed. The officials were also shown the site to be acquired by the city in the new factory subdivision. They were greatly impressed with this tract which comprises 28 acres of ground.

The NYA officials left with the assurance that Farmington would go the limit in providing them anything within reason to secure the location of the factory. They seemed well-pleased with the local set-up and stated they would make their decision shortly.