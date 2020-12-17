 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TRANSPORTATION TO SUCCESS
0 comments

TRANSPORTATION TO SUCCESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TRANSPORTATION TO SUCCESS
File photo

Faye Worley, right, of Farmington, was one of two outstanding Missouri 4-H members to be awarded $500 college scholarships by Santa Fe Railway in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 39, during the 49th National 4-H Congress. Presenting the scholarships to Miss Worley and Marilyn Kuntemeyer, center, of Palmyra was John S. Reed, president of the railroad. Santa Fe annually presents 27 scholarships and 60 educational awards to outstanding 4-H members residing in 13 western and southwestern states it serves.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 4, 1980 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This week's Take a Guess is a strange looking object that has a common and specific purpose. Do you know what it is or are you willing to take…

+4
Want to shop local?
News

Want to shop local?

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of businesses across the country earlier this year, local retailers were hit especially hard. W…

+4
Thanks for everything, Mona!
News

Thanks for everything, Mona!

After serving 36 years as head of the Farmington Senior Center, Mona Yates is hanging up her director’s cap and retiring at the end of this month.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News