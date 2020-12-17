TRANSPORTATION TO SUCCESS

Faye Worley, right, of Farmington, was one of two outstanding Missouri 4-H members to be awarded $500 college scholarships by Santa Fe Railway in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 39, during the 49th National 4-H Congress. Presenting the scholarships to Miss Worley and Marilyn Kuntemeyer, center, of Palmyra was John S. Reed, president of the railroad. Santa Fe annually presents 27 scholarships and 60 educational awards to outstanding 4-H members residing in 13 western and southwestern states it serves.