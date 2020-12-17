 Skip to main content
TREE DECORATIONS
File photo

The Presbyterian Home for Children made decorations for the Christmas tree at McDonald’s. The ornaments have a tag attached describing a gift needed for the home. Customers are asked to pick an ornament and donate the corresponding gift. Pictured above from left are: Ben; Karen; Tim; Madonna Ransom, community relations representative at McDonalds; and Tonia.

This photo originally appeared in the Tuesday, Dec. 4, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser.

