The newly-installed stained glass windows of Farmington’s new First Baptist Church cast haloes of light across the floor and illuminate a workman busy at his job of cleaning up. The new church, located at the corner of Franklin and College, will seat 700 comfortably. The congregation hopes to have use of the church by May 15 and is planning the dedication for July 15. The stained glass windows depict the Old Testament on the south side, the New Testament on the north. On the window on the left one can see the symbols for man, woman, the sun and the stars. The next panel shows the ark and the flood.