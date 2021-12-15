Trimfoot factory may start production December 29

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 19, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Actual production in the new Trimfoot factory at Farmington is expected to start no later than Monday, December 29th, according to estimates of members of the committee in charge of the factory building.

Already a great many truckloads of heavy equipment have been moved here from St. Louis, including many new machines which were shipped directly from the factory.

The building is almost ready for its new tenants, particularly in the factory quarters. A great deal of work still remains to be done in the office space, but the office will be the last department moved to Farmington.

The community received a hard blow Monday morning when work on the WPA project of water and sewer lines was abandoned because of a lack of funds in those projects. However, the City of Farmington immediately took over and announced that they would complete the laying of the waterline, and would extend the sewer line a short distance to the location of a temporary septic tank

The Trimfoot Company is probably more anxious to get started in their new factory than even the community which has waited so long for operations to start. The company has many unfilled orders and production in their St. Louis factories have come to a virtual standstill as the machinery is being taken down and prepared for shipment.

Extensive grading is now being done about the factory building and the entire project is a beehive of activity.

