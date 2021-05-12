Trimfoot Shoe Factory meeting held last night

The firm is now employing 250 workers in St. Louis at two sites in rented buildings. They desire to secure a modern location in a smaller city, with approximately 40,000 square feet of floor space on one floor, which space would be ample for more than 400 employees. Because of the expiration of their present leases, they desire to move around the first of the year.

The president of the firm and his son, who is vice-president, have been in Farmington on several occasions. They are splendid, high type gentlemen who have won the immediate respect of the local businessmen. These officials state they have inspected several towns and prefer Farmington as the site of their factory. They have promised to move here, lock, stock and barrel if their proposition is accepted, which means their office force of 30 employees will live here, as well as the owners and executives of the plant. They are tremendously pleased with Farmington and have stated that they hope to become citizens, taking active part in all of our problems and accomplishments.