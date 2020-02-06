Trivia night to raise funds for suicide prevention walk

A "Roaring 20s" Trivia Night to help raise funds for the 2020 Fourth Annual Farmington Out of Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention will take place Saturday, March 7, at Farmington VFW Post 5896, located at 814 E. Karsch Boulevard.
The doors will open at 6 p.m., with the trivia contest starting at 6:30 p.m. The participation fee is $10 per person and up to 10 players are allowed per team.
"Prizes will be presented to the winning team, the best dressed 'Roaring 20s' couple, best decorated/dressed team," said Whitney Shumway, event coordinator. In addition, there will be gift certificates and prizes given between rounds. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) official merchandise and raffle baskets will also be available. The VFW post will have a concession stand open, as well as their bar available for adults 21 and older."
Additional entertainment will include "Heads or Tails" and "Sink or Float."
All proceeds from the trivia night goes towards the 2020 Fourth Annual Farmington Out of Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention taking place Oct. 10. Registration for the walk is now open at http://afsp.org.
According to the AFSP, suicide can be prevented, yet it continues to be a public health problem and a leading cause of death in the United States. More investment in suicide prevention education and research will reduce the number of untimely deaths of Americans each year.
The organization provided its 2019 facts and figures for suicides in the United States:
A total of 47,173 Americans died by suicide last year. It was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. It was the second leading cause of death for ages 15-34 and fourth leading cause of death for ages 35-54
On average, 129 Americans died by suicide each day and 1.4 million attempted suicide.
Ninety percent of those who died by suicide had a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death.
Men died by suicide 3.5 times more often than women. Women were 1.4 times more likely to attempt suicide.
Firearms accounted for more than half — 51% — of all suicide deaths.
Four years ago, the suicide rate was 1.5 times higher for veterans than for non-veteran adults.
For more information about the trivia night or the upcoming Out of Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention, contact Whitney Shumway at 573-330-0906.
