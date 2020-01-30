{{featured_button_text}}
Trout harvest starts Saturday at city's Giessing Lake

Trout may be harvested beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, from Engler Park's Giessing Lake in Farmington, as well as Rotary Lake in Jackson and Legion Lake in Perryville.

 Provided by MDC

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has announced that, beginning Feb. 1, trout may be harvested from Giessing Lake at Engler Park in Farmington, as well as at Rotary Lake in Jackson and Legion Lake in Perryville.

According to Paul Cieslewicz, MDC fisheries management biologist, fishing has been very good this winter due to relatively warm temperatures. Anglers have been reporting success at all three lakes using a variety of artificial lures and flies. Cieslewicz has witnessed anglers catching multiple trout at these lakes, especially Legion Lake.

“If the lakes don’t freeze we should have an excellent opener to the trout harvest season at all three lakes,” Cieslewicz said.

He noted that the MDC stocked Geissing Lake with trout in November at the start of the catch-and-release season as part of the Winter Trout Program, in a partnership between the city of Farmington and the MDC.

“These fish provide a tremendous amount of fishing opportunities through the fall and winter months when warm water fishing is at a lull,” Cieslewicz said, adding that in addition to catchable-size fish, a few “lunker” trout were also stocked at each lake.

Mike Reed, MDC fisheries management biologist, reminds anglers they must release trout caught now through Jan. 31.

Starting Feb. 1, any bait may be used and four trout may be kept regardless of size. All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit and any angler harvesting trout must possess a trout permit as well.

“An amazing number of trout can typically be caught the first week of trout harvest season,” Reed said.

Many anglers frequently catch limits of trout using light weight or ultra-lite fishing tackle or fly tackle. Reed recommends anglers use 2-4 pound test line, small hooks and little or no added weight to their line. Popular baits include almost any type of small spinner, small crank baits, natural baits such as worms and cheese and commercially produced dough baits.

For more information about trout harvesting, contact the MDC’s Southeast Regional Office at 573-290-5730 or go online to mdc.mo.gov/fishing.

