Truman Learning Center holds Safety Day for students

Safety Day was held Friday, Oct. 15 at Truman Learning Center in Farmington, with first responders and other organizations on hand to teach the children about their work.

Truman Learning Center Principal Kim Johnson explained the purpose of Safety Day.

“We always try to do a safety day at the beginning of the school year with our kindergarteners,” she said. “The kids love it. I saw Officer Weekly talking to the kids about Halloween safety. They show them how they use the equipment.

"The kids climb through the police car, they get to put on some gear from the fire department and they get to pet the dogs. It’s a good day for them to learn and not to be scared of the police department, not to be scared of the fire truck or if an ambulance has to be called — that they’re there to help.”

The classes listened to staff and participated in demonstrations led by the Farmington police and fire departments; USDA Forestry Service and Smokey the Bear; St. Francois County Ambulance District and a CERT Team with search dogs from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

