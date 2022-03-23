Try your luck at the 'St. Joseph Mouse Derby' March 26

St. Joseph Church and School in Farmington will host its Second Annual Mouse Races event on Saturday, March 26 with a derby-racing theme.

Best Mouse Races of Columbia, Illinois, will provide the racetrack and racers along with Mouse Roulette and Plinko. A 50-states game and a horse racing dice game will add to attendees’ chances to try their luck to win prizes. There will also be an adult bottle booth with wine and spirits where players will walk away winners every time.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased in advance from the St. Joseph Parish Office or at the door. Tickets include access to a pulled pork and pulled chicken nacho bar and cheesecake and brownie dessert bar, in addition to beverages from an open bar.

All race bets and games will be played with Mouse Money which is available for purchase during the event.

Attendees are encouraged to don derby attire and enjoy a night of fun in support of St. Joseph School. Questions and donations may be directed to the parish office by calling 573-756-4250.

