Spring turkey season will arrive in April. It is one of the most exciting times of year to be wandering around the woods here in Missouri. Not only can you turkey hunt, but you can look at all the beautiful plants starting to come back. I get super excited because it is when the elusive morel mushrooms start to pop. Finding them is one of the most fun things to hunt for in the woods.

If you can get up early and walk the woods anywhere in southeast Missouri throughout the spring, you can almost bet you will hear the illusive Eastern Wild Turkey blowing the top out of the trees, trying to call in his mate. Every spring, a male turkey will gobble and gobble letting his females know where he is. They also gobble before they go to roost in the evenings. So, when you are prepping to hunt them, a good tactic is to go to the woods and roost them the night before to know where to set up in the morning.

You typically do not want just to go set in the woods in the dark, knowing there are turkeys there but not knowing where they roost. There is a good chance you could end up sitting under the tree they are roosting in. That normally does not work out in your favor. There are lots of quirks to give you the upper hand in getting a turkey, but it takes a little research to make sure you can make it happen.

Here are a few tips I want to share:

• Make sure everything is camouflaged, from your gun down to your hands and face. Turkeys do not smell well, but they have eyes like eagles.

• If you must move, go slowly — slower than snail slow. They will see you wipe your nose from 50 yards away.

• You do not have to use 12-gauge 3.5 turkey mags to kill a turkey. We have been using 3-inch 20-gauge turkey shells for years, and they kill them all the same.

Pattern your shotgun. Be comfortable with your shotgun pattern and all your chokes, and see what you’re most comfortable with. Remember, it only takes 1 BB out of that shell to kill a gobbler.

Now, here’s another good thing to look for while you are in the woods turkey hunting — the almighty morel mushroom. Everyone has their own tricks to find them, and I have a few to share:

• Make sure you bring a knife to cut them off at the base.

• Bring a bag that is netted so that while you walk through the woods, you will spread the spores so more will grow the next year.

• Look at the south- and west-facing ridges early in the spring and the north and east-facing ridges in the later part of spring. The more the acidic tree, the better — like elm, ash and cottonwood.

• Moist areas that grow moss are great places to look — even around springs.

• There is an exact science to it, but the best way to do is to just go out there and look. Once you start finding them, then you will have a good base of understanding where to find more.

• Be aware of snakes. When morels start to pop, the snakes are getting out and moving around. Make sure you look around the whole area before you stick your hand down to pick one up. It is not unheard of for there to be snakes lying in areas where morels grow.

• You also need to be bear-aware. They are more common now than they were years ago.

• There are literally thousands of acres of public ground throughout the state that are free game to turkey hunt and/or look for morels. But remember, you can find mushrooms in your own backyard or even in your local park.

Getting in the outdoors doesn’t cost anything but time, and it will do your soul more good than anything. Have a great week.