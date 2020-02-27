Turner's photos on display at historic site

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site invites the public to attend a “Meet the Artist” reception at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, for local artist and teacher Rebecca Turner. This reception will kick off the March art show for Turner’s digital photography essay.
Light snacks will be provided and the artist will be available to visit with the public about her work from 4 to 7 p.m.
Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site will host a month-long exhibit in March to feature the work of award-winning Arcadia Valley High School Art Instructor Rebecca Turner.
The exhibit will showcase digital paintings Turner has created featuring natural scenes from Missouri state parks and other natural areas in the Arcadia Valley and the Ozarks. Turner, as an artist and teacher, is not locked into just one medium. In her teaching, she likes to expose her students to as many art styles and media as possible.
You have free articles remaining.
“Art isn’t just about learning to draw, and I would never want to limit a student,” says Turner. Her students at Arcadia Valley High School have won numerous awards in art competitions and exhibits at Southeast Missouri State University, Mineral Area College and other venues during Turner’s tenure.
At Mineral Area College, Turner studied under the direction of art instructor Jim Wilson, who has received widespread recognition for his work. In 2008, she graduated Summa cum Laude from Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education with an emphasis in visual art.
Turner has received awards for her art in various competitions and her work has been shown in exhibitions in Cape Girardeau, Springfield and Mineral Area College. For the exhibit at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, Turner blends her drawing, painting and photography skills to create original digital paintings.
“Technology has come such a long way in my lifetime. It is amazing how realistic the pen and the screen work together to mimic paper and pencil.” she says. Her insightful and interesting essay will be on display at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site museum throughout the month of March, Tues. through Sun., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple St. in Pilot Knob. For more information about the event, call Bryan Bethel or Brick Autry at 573-546-3454.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.