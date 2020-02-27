Turner's photos on display at historic site

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site invites the public to attend a “Meet the Artist” reception at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, for local artist and teacher Rebecca Turner. This reception will kick off the March art show for Turner’s digital photography essay.

Light snacks will be provided and the artist will be available to visit with the public about her work from 4 to 7 p.m.

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site will host a month-long exhibit in March to feature the work of award-winning Arcadia Valley High School Art Instructor Rebecca Turner.

The exhibit will showcase digital paintings Turner has created featuring natural scenes from Missouri state parks and other natural areas in the Arcadia Valley and the Ozarks. Turner, as an artist and teacher, is not locked into just one medium. In her teaching, she likes to expose her students to as many art styles and media as possible.

“Art isn’t just about learning to draw, and I would never want to limit a student,” says Turner. Her students at Arcadia Valley High School have won numerous awards in art competitions and exhibits at Southeast Missouri State University, Mineral Area College and other venues during Turner’s tenure.