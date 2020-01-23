Twelve candidates have now filed for various county offices since January 1, according to County Clerk Floyd E. Becker. Four candidates were listed in last week’s issue of The Press, with the other eight filing during the past week. Ten of the 12 candidates are Democratic, the other two Republican.
The largest number of filings have been for Sheriff with the following men having tossed their hats into the ring: Elliott Straughan, Farmington, Route Two; Glen Turner, Elvins; Herman H. Province, Flat River; Kenneth Buckley, Flat River and George F. Rouse, Bonne Terre, all on the Democratic ticket; and Bob Thompson of Farmington on the Republican ticket.
Roy E. Presnell, of Farmington, has filed on the Democratic ticket for re-election as Associate Judge, First District. Two filings have been received for Associate Judge, Second District, those of Denny M. Smith, of Leadwood, Democratic, and Emory J. Dillard of Iron Mountain, Republican.
Orville L. Woodard of Farmington has filed for re-election as County Representative on the Democratic ticket.
C.A. “Boss” Laumondier of Esther, as was announced last week, is a candidate for re-election as assessor, and C.H. Cozean of Farmington, has filed for the office of County Coroner, both men on the Democratic ticket.
Judge David C. Black, Democrat from Farmington, has filed for Committeeman, St. Francois Township.
(This story originally appeared in the Jan. 14, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press.)
