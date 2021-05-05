Twenty Five Gardeners' Spring Sale returns Friday

"Back in the day when garden clubs formed, they were very exclusive," she said. "People dressed up, meetings were in homes, you had the silverware and good china. It was a big deal to be in one. The 25 Gardeners became a club and were federated in 1941.

"It's the second oldest club in the county. When it formed, they had a limited membership of 25 people. At one point we grew, we allowed people to associate with the club — a sort of waiting list, we had as many as 35 people at one time.

Gamble explained that gardening clubs started “sprouting up” everywhere in the early ’40s.

“There was a state organization called the Federated Garden Clubs,” she said. “It organized across the state and people tied in with it."

Gamble’s story about how she became a member of the Twenty Five Gardeners club is a little different than most because she actually turned down the invitation to join the first time she was asked.

“When we built our home, my neighbor invited me to a meeting and a couple of meetings later I was invited to join the club,” she said. “I think I’m the only person that I know of in the 30-plus years I’ve been in the club that declined the first invitation!