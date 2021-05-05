A popular event for Parkland gardeners, the Twenty Five Gardeners’ Spring Sale, returns Friday, May 7 to downtown Farmington.
Starting at 7 a.m., items will be available for purchase across the street from the post office in the 100 block of Columbia Street, in front of the Farmington Barber Shop.
According to long-time club member Carol Gamble, the sale will once again feature a wide selection of plants, trees and shrubs, seeds, yard art and “other stuff.”
“The sale is always held on the Friday before Mothers Day,” she said. “Rain, shine, snow whatever. We start at 7, but it’s kind of like a yard sale. While we’re setting up, people show up. We’ve been known to sell out as early as 9:30, but we usually hang around until about 11.
“We’ll have annual and perennial plants that have done well in our home gardens, plants started from seed, seeds,” she said. “And it’s more than a plant sale because we’ll have homemade goodies for sale, too.”
Another “extra” for those who attend the sale is that club members will be on hand to help them make selections and to answer gardening questions.
Gamble gave a history lesson on how the 25 Gardeners Club got its start and how it ended up with such a unique name.
"Back in the day when garden clubs formed, they were very exclusive," she said. "People dressed up, meetings were in homes, you had the silverware and good china. It was a big deal to be in one. The 25 Gardeners became a club and were federated in 1941.
"It's the second oldest club in the county. When it formed, they had a limited membership of 25 people. At one point we grew, we allowed people to associate with the club — a sort of waiting list, we had as many as 35 people at one time.
Gamble explained that gardening clubs started “sprouting up” everywhere in the early ’40s.
“There was a state organization called the Federated Garden Clubs,” she said. “It organized across the state and people tied in with it."
Gamble’s story about how she became a member of the Twenty Five Gardeners club is a little different than most because she actually turned down the invitation to join the first time she was asked.
“When we built our home, my neighbor invited me to a meeting and a couple of meetings later I was invited to join the club,” she said. “I think I’m the only person that I know of in the 30-plus years I’ve been in the club that declined the first invitation!
"I had been elected to the Farmington school board and that was something I wanted to give more energy to. Two or three years later I got in. I can’t remember if it was ’86 or ’87 when I joined, but I’ve been a member for at least 34 years.
“The club’s focus is on fine gardening, gardening, love of nature, love of plants, protecting the environment, learning plants, learning nature. Like this plant sale that we’re having — the proceeds from that go primarily to projects and to a club scholarship in the name of a former club member — Mary Berghaus. She was a mentor and taught us an awful lot about plants and nature. The last club meeting she came to, she was 100 years old. She died when she was 102.”
According to Gamble, the sale funds club expenses and projects, along with an annual $500 scholarship given in Berghaus’ memory.
"For a number of years, we undertook to provide the scholarship to a MAC Horticulture student," she said. "We reached out to all the schools in the county, but most of the applications came from MAC students."
The club is partnered with the Farmington Community Garden at the corner of Boyce and Perrine. It is a community space where citizens can have plots of their own to grow fruits, vegetables and herbs for their family.
“We do public plantings at the courthouse and Long Hall,” Gamble said. “All the garden clubs do that. Our club does a couple of planters at the library and at the post office.”
With only 25 members, Gamble was asked if she had become close friends with all of them.
“Yes, and what happens is that — within the club — you’ll find families of people who are interested in vegetables; some people in landscaping; other people it may be where they come from — horse people, teachers, church… sometimes you migrate in the club.
Kevin R. Jenkins is managing editor of The Farmington Press and a Daily Journal reporter.
