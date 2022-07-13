 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twenty hogs killed when trailer overturns

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 15, 1932, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

A very unusual accident occurred early Monday morning on the highway between Farmington and Flat River when a large truck and trailer loaded with fifty hogs ran into the rear of Henry Wichman’s car, overturning the trailer and killing twenty of the hogs.

The truck started to go around Mr. Wichman’s car and then cut back sharply, striking the rear of the car and running it through a fence. The trailer was a double-decker and the top floor fell in when the trailer overturned. Neither of the drivers was hurt and Mr. Wichman’s car was not badly damaged. The hogs were taken on to St. Louis.

