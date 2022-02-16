 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TWINS BBQ HOLDS RIBBON-CUTTING

TWINS BBQ HOLDS RIBBON-CUTTING
Submitted photo

Twins BBQ & Grill, 2327 West Highway H in Farmington, celebrated its grand opening earlier this month, but held its ribbon-cutting, with the help of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Feb. 10. The newest barbecue place in town has a wide range of dishes — from ribs, brisket and pulled pork to delicious dishes like street tacos. The restaurant offers drive thru and carryout, along with inside dining. The owners are Shaun and Tammy Missey.

Open Thursday-Sunday. Call 573-315-9649 to order or for more information.

