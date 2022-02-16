TWINS BBQ HOLDS RIBBON-CUTTING

Twins BBQ & Grill, 2327 West Highway H in Farmington, celebrated its grand opening earlier this month, but held its ribbon-cutting, with the help of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Feb. 10. The newest barbecue place in town has a wide range of dishes — from ribs, brisket and pulled pork to delicious dishes like street tacos. The restaurant offers drive thru and carryout, along with inside dining. The owners are Shaun and Tammy Missey.