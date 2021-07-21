Two cats at Farmington pound need loving homes

Two cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

The first is a male cat, about 4-5 months old and friendly. He will be available for adoption Thursday. The second is a female cat, about 4-5 months old and friendly. She will be available for adoption Thursday.

For more information or to visit a pet, contact Officer Boyd between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 573-631-9521. Farmington Animal Control is located at 1650 Vargo Road.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington pound. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

