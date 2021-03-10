Two-Day Short Course opens Monday A.M.

This story originally appeared in the March 6, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Through the cooperation of the Farmington business firms and the Agricultural Extension Department of International Harvester Company, the people of St. Francois County will be given a two-day program of free entertainment, beginning on next Monday at 10 o’clock and continuing with morning, afternoon and evening programs until the next evening. All activities will be in the long Memorial Hall. Admission will be free to everyone, with the farmers and housewives being especially invited to attend.

The program committee has provided enough entertainment to fill every minute. It will consist of community singing, music by the Farmington Band, various contests of an entertaining nature, moving pictures of entertaining and educational features, demonstrations, singing by the high school girls glee club, and addresses by members of the IHC Short Course Crew. These talks will be on subjects such as, “Value of Education,” “Keeping Vigorously Alive,” “Boys’ and Girls’ Club Work,” “Beautifying the Home Grounds (illustrated),” “Make Your Poultry Pay,” “The Soil,” “The Vegetable Garden (illustrated),” “Community Development” by Dr. A.H. Sargent, evangelist at the Union Revival now in session in Farmington; “Community Betterment,” and “Nature Study.”