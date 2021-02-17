Two dogs, eight cats need loving homes

Two dogs and eight cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Female mixed breed dog named “Nala” is a year-and-a-half old. Surrendered to animal control by her owners, she is a sweet girl who is housebroken and loves to cuddle in bed with her people. Her previous owners report that she is a fence jumper and needs some work on manners. Nala prefers to have all the love to herself and would be best as an only pet.

• Male Chihuahua was found outside in the cold. The animal control officer brought him in to keep him warm. He surely has owners who are missing him.

• Young adult male cat allows petting.

• Female cat is very loving and ready for a new home.

• Young adult female cat is friendly and available for adoption Thursday.

• Young adult male cat is friendly and available for adoption Thursday.

• Young adult female cat is friendly and available for adoption Thursday.

• Young adult female cat is friendly but excited by dogs. She is available for adoption Thursday.