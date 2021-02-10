 Skip to main content
Two dogs, five cats are ready for adoption
Two dogs, five cats are ready for adoption

Two dogs and five cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Male hound mix dog is 2 years old. He was surrendered to animal control by his owners because he barked too much. He is a sweet boy looking for a forever family who will make sure he gets plenty of exercise.

• Female mixed breed dog is a year-and-a-half old. “Nala” was surrendered to animal control by her owners. She is a sweet girl who is housebroken and loves to cuddle in bed with people. Her previous owners report that she is a fence jumper and needs some work on manners. Nala prefers to have all the love to herself and would be best as an only pet.

• Male cat named Snickers is 3-5 years old, very sweet and intact.

• Male cat is 1-2 years old is wild and needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton.

• Male cat is around 2 years old and friendly. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton.

• Cat, gender unknown, is a young adult, picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton.

• Female cat is very scared and needs a loving home. She was picked up in the 500 block of Maple St.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

