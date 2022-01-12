 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two employees file suits against city of Farmington

  • 0

This story originally appeared 80 years ago in the Friday, Jan. 9, 1942, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Three suits for personal damages totaling $15,000 have been filed in St. Francois County Circuit Court by ex-employees of the city.

In the first suit, filed Oct. 14, 1941, Cecil Rhodes asks for $7,500 in damages for alleged injuries suffered while he was an employee of the city of Farmington on or about Oct. 15, 1936. On that date, he alleges, he was working as a linesman for the light and water department and suffered serious injuries to his right leg and foot when he fell twenty feet to the ground from the top of a pole which broke after he had climbed it. Rhodes is represented by W. Brookshire, local attorney. He remained on the city payroll until recently.

The second suit was filed December 31st by Raymond Bloom who alleges that he was employed as a laborer by the city of Farmington on May 2, 1938, and that on that date he fell while lifting a large wooden form, suffering serious injuries to his back and body. He is represented by Taylor Smith as attorney and asks damages of $6,000.

People are also reading…

On January 2nd, Bloom filed another suit asking for $1,500 damages from injuries suffered February 5, 1941, when fumes from a tank of hot asphalt exploded. He alleges that he was burned about the head, face and hands and that his eyes were permanently injured. Taylor Smith is also the attorney in this case. Bloom remained on the city payroll until December 15th, when he resigned according to Mayor Shelt T. Horn.

The cases will probably come to trial during the February term of the circuit court.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VOICE OF DEMOCRACY WINNERS

VOICE OF DEMOCRACY WINNERS

Norman L. Rigdon VFW Post 5896 in Farmington awarded their annual Voice of Democracy Scholarships for grades 9-12. Campbell Plum of Farmington…

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

For the first Take a Guess for 2022, we're going in a little bit of a different direction. This lovely animal isn't a ferret or a weasel. Do y…

PHC limits visitors due to COVID

PHC limits visitors due to COVID

Due to surging patient volumes and spiking COVID-19 rates in the St. Louis region, BJC HealthCare will once again restrict visitors in the inp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News