Two employees file suits against city of Farmington

This story originally appeared 80 years ago in the Friday, Jan. 9, 1942, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Three suits for personal damages totaling $15,000 have been filed in St. Francois County Circuit Court by ex-employees of the city.

In the first suit, filed Oct. 14, 1941, Cecil Rhodes asks for $7,500 in damages for alleged injuries suffered while he was an employee of the city of Farmington on or about Oct. 15, 1936. On that date, he alleges, he was working as a linesman for the light and water department and suffered serious injuries to his right leg and foot when he fell twenty feet to the ground from the top of a pole which broke after he had climbed it. Rhodes is represented by W. Brookshire, local attorney. He remained on the city payroll until recently.

The second suit was filed December 31st by Raymond Bloom who alleges that he was employed as a laborer by the city of Farmington on May 2, 1938, and that on that date he fell while lifting a large wooden form, suffering serious injuries to his back and body. He is represented by Taylor Smith as attorney and asks damages of $6,000.

On January 2nd, Bloom filed another suit asking for $1,500 damages from injuries suffered February 5, 1941, when fumes from a tank of hot asphalt exploded. He alleges that he was burned about the head, face and hands and that his eyes were permanently injured. Taylor Smith is also the attorney in this case. Bloom remained on the city payroll until December 15th, when he resigned according to Mayor Shelt T. Horn.

The cases will probably come to trial during the February term of the circuit court.

