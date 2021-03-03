Two events planned at St. Paul Lutheran School

The Lutheran Junior Honor Association at St. Paul Lutheran Elementary School is conducting a Breakfast Rally to help the hungry.

According to Jill Kohut, school volunteer, the honor association will be collecting regular size boxes of cereal — not bags or individual size boxes — beginning Friday, March 5 and continuing through Thursday, March 11.

"On Friday, March 12, we will line up all the boxes for a "Cereal Box Rally" and students will watch as the cereal boxes fall one by one — just like a domino rally," said Kohut. "The boxes will then be donated to the Farmington Backpack program, as well as other area food pantries. The school classes have been challenged to collect 600 boxes of cereal and if this goal is met, our principal, Mr. Dustin Murray will dye his hair neon pink!

"We will have collection boxes set up in the St. Paul Lutheran Church during the Wednesday Lenten services at 6:30 pm on March 3 and 10, as well as the 4:45 and 6:30 p.m. services on Saturday, March 6, and 9 a.m. Sunday service on March 7. Cereal box donations can also be dropped off during school hours Monday-Friday in the the school office."

In addition to the Breakfast Rally, Kohut mentioned another important event on the school calendar.

"Our annual enrollment opens up to the public from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6," she said. "On that day, teachers and staff will be at the school to register new and returning St. Paul Lutheran School students. If you aren't able to make it that day, you can call the school at 573-756-5147 or email Tami Propst at tpropst@stpaulgiants.com for more information about our school and the enrollment process. You can also visit us on our website at http://www.stpaulgiants.com. Registration is first-come, first-serve and some classes are already at or close to full enrollment, so please register soon."

