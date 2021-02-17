Two Farmington city employees burned in accident

The following story appeared in the Feb. 7, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Lawrence Plety, Farmington city engineer, and Raymond Bloom, employee of the street department, were seriously burned about the face and head shortly before noon Wednesday when a tank of asphalt exploded as they were heating it preparatory to making some street repairs.

Mr. Pelty and Mr. Bloom were at the city lot, adjacent to the WPA warehouse. The asphalt used in street repair work must be heated in an overhead tank and strained down into a dispenser. When the strainer became congealed one of them applied a torch to it and an explosion occurred from the gasses which had accumulated. The explosion struck both men right in the face, inflicting first degree burns.

They were rushed to the office of Dr. R. Appleberry for treatment. Mr. Pelty was able to go to his home, but Mr. Bloom was taken to the Bonne Terre Hospital as his injuries were seemingly the more serious.

