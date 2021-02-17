 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Farmington city employees burned in accident
0 comments

Two Farmington city employees burned in accident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following story appeared in the Feb. 7, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Lawrence Plety, Farmington city engineer, and Raymond Bloom, employee of the street department, were seriously burned about the face and head shortly before noon Wednesday when a tank of asphalt exploded as they were heating it preparatory to making some street repairs.

Mr. Pelty and Mr. Bloom were at the city lot, adjacent to the WPA warehouse. The asphalt used in street repair work must be heated in an overhead tank and strained down into a dispenser. When the strainer became congealed one of them applied a torch to it and an explosion occurred from the gasses which had accumulated. The explosion struck both men right in the face, inflicting first degree burns.

They were rushed to the office of Dr. R. Appleberry for treatment. Mr. Pelty was able to go to his home, but Mr. Bloom was taken to the Bonne Terre Hospital as his injuries were seemingly the more serious.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a helpful gadget when you have a particular job on the farm you need to take care of. Do you know what it is? If s…

'SHOW ME YOUNGER' RIBBON CUTTING
News

'SHOW ME YOUNGER' RIBBON CUTTING

Show Me Younger Medical Aesthetics owner Dr. Humberto Olivero wields the scissors at a ribbon cutting ceremony held Feb. 2 under the direction…

+5
Talk of the Town
News

Talk of the Town

This week's "Talk of the Town" question is "How will you and your spouse celebrate Valentine's Day this year?"

TROUT HARVESTING AT GIESSING LAKE
News

TROUT HARVESTING AT GIESSING LAKE

Chris Stegall of Bonne Terre shows off a string of trout he caught on the morning of Feb. 1, the first day of trout harvesting at Giessing Lak…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News