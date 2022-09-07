 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two filling stations robbed Saturday night

This story originally appeared in the July 29, 1932, issue of the Farmington Press. – Editor

Two filling stations were robbed here last Saturday night, $11 being taken in a holdup at the Phillips Station at the eastern city limits and $35 in a robbery of the Standard Oil Station at the corner of Liberty and Potosi streets.

The Phillips station was held up at about three o’clock Sunday morning. Clarence Bell was on duty at the time. A green Ford roadster drove up, and two men entered the station, asking for a can of tire patch. When he turned from the case, the men were covering him with pistols. Once forced him into the backroom while the other rifled the cash register. They tore off the receiver of the telephone and left it in the car. Clarence sent for the officers, but no trace was found of the robbers.

The Standard station was closed at 10 o’clock Saturday night. When Paul Stewart, the attendant, opened the safe the next morning, he found that the contents, $35, had been stolen. An investigation showed that the robbers had unlocked the door to the ladies restroom and then entered the main section through a small transom. They had worked the combination of the safe, leaving no clues.

It is thought that the same men are responsible for both robberies.

