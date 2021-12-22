 Skip to main content
Two held on embezzlement charge

The following story originally appeared in the Dec. 18, 1931, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sprott are being held in the local jail on a warrant issued Tuesday, charging them with embezzling $900 from the Coghill Insurance Agency. Mrs. Sprott was arrested at the home of relatives in St. Louis, last Tuesday.

Mrs. Sprott, formerly Miss Grace Johnson, has been in the employ of the Coghill Insurance Agency for the past two years and was a trusted employee. She had authority to receive premiums and make bank deposits.

An audit of the company’s book was made last week, which disclosed the shortage. Mrs. Sprott is said to have admitted taking the money in small amounts during the past six months, or since she was married to Sprott. An account printed in a St. Louis paper stated that she had signed a statement saying she had been forced to take the money by her husband to keep him out of trouble.

Sprott has for the past few months conducted an automobile accessory store in Farmington. The store was closed last week, presumably because of poor business.

