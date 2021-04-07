Two local dogs win in Mineral Area Field Trial

This story/photo originally appeared in the Friday, March 28, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Mineral Area Field Trials were held at the Mine La Motte Domain, south of Farmington, last Saturday and Sunday, with the largest and finest turnout of dogs ever assembled for a field trial in this section. Despite a scarcity of birds (only three covies were raised) the dogs performed in splendid style and judges Sam Richeson of Potosi and Elmer Huber of Perryville were forced to make some close decisions in arriving at the winners in the three classes.

Altogether 64 dogs were entered in the three classes, and they include some of the finest field trial dogs to be found in this entire section. However, despite the class of the entrants, two Farmington dogs showed well enough to carry off honors. First place in the Puppy class was awarded to the pointer, “Village Cut Up,” owned by Jesse Heck and Tom Bryant of Farmingotn. The pointer “Professor Bill,” owned by Alex Hawn of Farmington, was placed second in the Derby Stake.

The field trial attracted a large crowd of sportsmen who followed the dogs with much interest. Scarcity of birds and poor scenting conditions because of dryness, handicapped the dogs somewhat. The domain has been hunted very thoroughly during the past season and most of its covies were obliterated.