Two pound pups, 17 cats need homes this week

Wild young adult cat, gender unknown, needs a barn home. It was picked up on Ashbrook and will be available for adoption Monday.

Five wild cats, gender unknown, are 6 months old and need barn homes. They were picked up on Ashbrook and will be available for adoption Monday.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female mixed breed dog is approximately 40 pounds. This sweet girl is super friendly, playful, and gets along with other dogs. She's looking for a forever home.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old. She is available now for adoption.

Friendly neutered male is 12 weeks old and available now for adoption.

Cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old, not happy at the pound and available now for adoption.